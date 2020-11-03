Roger John Moretz, 52, of Tom Jackson Road, Boone, N.C., passed away October 31, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol.
The son of Johnny and Helen Bingham Moretz. He was born May 10, 1968 in Caldwell County.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Kristy Goodman and her daughter, Kaylee Holshouser of Boone; one son, Eric Moretz of Deep Gap; step-son Seth Miller and wife, Destiny of Wilkesboro; one sister, Susan Marie Burns and husband, Matt of Butler, Tennessee; three nephews, Simon Burns of Johnson City, Tennessee; Jeremy Burns of Hampton, Tennessee and Jonathan Burns of Butler Tennessee and one niece, Lily Grace Burns of Butler, Tennessee. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service for Roger John Moretz will be held at a later date.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family at hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
