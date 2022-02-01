Roderick Douglas Steward, 54, of Boone, was called Home to rest on Thursday, January 27th, 2022.
A native of Watauga County, Doug was a son of Linda Wilson Parker, his mother, who passed away in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Steward; special great-aunts: Nell Ray and Pauline Parish; and best friend, Mark Grimes.
He enjoyed playing golf with his son, hiking with his grandkids, cookouts with his daughter, car rides with his daughter and grandkids, lifting weights, listening to music, playing and watching football and, above all, spending time with his loved ones. Through the course of nearly 30 years, Doug mastered his skill in carpentry and became a well known name in the business by working closely with a number of honorable associates, most recently Mr. Bill Dacchille, also a close and personable friend. Doug was a light of positivity and blessing to all he encountered.
Surviving is his son, Jordan Steward of Mebane, NC; daughter, Kendrick Steward of Boone; grandchildren, M. J. Page and Faith Page; brother, Lonnie Parker of Burnsville; sisters, Shelby “Sissy” Parker of Spruce Pine, Stephanie Parker of Burnsville and Teresa Parker of Burnsville; step-father, Randy Parker of Burnsville; special uncle, Ossie Parker and wife, Gail, of Burnsville; best friends, “Moose” Herring, Jay Patrick, Curt Moore, John Lacue, Kevin White and Jeff Grass and Vic; nieces, Nessie, Keona, Serenity and Lonna; nephews, Terrill, Shawn, Naheim, Zackery and Isaiah; and two women that loved and supported him throughout his life, he considered second mothers: Betty Grimes and Peggy Horton. Many cousins, friends and other extended family also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3rd at Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Mike Mathes officiating. Interment will be held in the Marietta Atkins Cemetery in Burnsville.
Pallbearers will be: Jordan Steward, John Aaron, Jay Patrick, Jeff Grass, Terrill Brooks, Shawn Barnes, Naheim Lee and John Lacue. Honorary pallbearers will be: Lonnie Parker, “Moose” Herring, Curt Moore, Kevin White and Larry Parker. Flower girls will be: Keona Parker, Serenity Parker and Nessie Poore.
Online condolences may be made at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
