Roberta "Robbie" Norris Critcher, 85, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.
The daughter of the late Lewis Farthing Norris and Trocia Greene Norris, she was born November 19, 1934 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy M. Critcher of Boone; two daughters, Charlotte Hampton and husband Rex of Winston-Salem and Calista Rutherford and husband Patrick of Thomasville, North Carolina; and one son, Thomas Lynn Critcher and wife Dina of Boone; three granddaughters, Haley Shields and husband Trevor of Newland, Lillie Grace Critcher and Callie Lynn Critcher both of Boone; five grandsons, Dale Clontz of Lenoir, Justin Critcher of Boone, Luke Critcher and wife Shannon of Weaverville, North Carolina, Adam Madson and wife Brittany of Wasilla, Alaska and Wilson Critcher of Boone; five great-grandchildren, Kya, Kian and Daniel Critcher, Maverick Madson, and Calista Shields; one daughter-in-law, Beth Critcher of Boone; two brothers, Ben Norris of Bethel and Dudley Norris and wife Judy of Bethel; one sister-in-law, Clara Norris of Bethel; and a special cousin, Janice Raye Frayley of Live Oak, Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Donald Edwin Critcher; two brothers, Jimmy Norris and her twin brother, Bobby Gene Norris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday December 10, 2019at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The Reverend Todd Houston, the Reverend Bud Russell and the Reverend Don Holder will officiate. Interment will follow in Critcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday December 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Critcher Family Cemetery, in care of Anissa Castle, 1779 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.haptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
