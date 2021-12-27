Robert Warren Collier, 84, of Boone, North Carolina, ascended into heaven on Thursday, the 23rd of December.
Bob, as he was called by family and friends, was born on September 15, 1937, in Homer, New York, to Kenneth Sterling Collier and Nina Mae “Hollenbeck” Collier. He was predeceased by both his brother, Donald “Donnie” Collier, and his sister, Patricia “Pat” Woodward.
Bob graduated from Homer Central High School and Albany Business College. He worked for the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company and CNA. He was a member of the Masons, and was in the Army Reserves for eleven years, and was also a member of the New York American Legion.
Bob spent many of his years gathering at his family’s camp on Song Lake, in Preble, New York. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and golf. He made an annual trek to Canada to fish with his brother and his buddies, where he enjoyed their camaraderie and being the travel cook. He bowled for years, and was even on a senior’s team in Boone, where he won several senior game medals in bowling and horseshoes, and proudly showed them off.
Bob graduated from Homer Central High School, where he met the love of his life, Nancy “Whitney” Collier. Bob played drums in the school’s band and Nancy was a majorette. They both belonged to the Methodist Youth Fellowship where they attended meetings and social events together. They married on April 23, 1960 and had been married for over 61 years. Bob and Nancy have five children, Kimberly Lee (Michael), Wendy Creno (Michael), Scott Collier (Sheri), Lori Stratton, Candace Lang (Rich), and have 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation could be made in Bob’s name to either:
The American Heart Association — www.heart.org
Boone United Methodist Church — www.booneumc.org
Online condolences may be sent to the Collier family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
