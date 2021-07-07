Robert Taylor Greer (“Tater”, “T-bug”), 30, our mostly beloved daddy, son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, July 4th, 2021.
Owner of Greer’s Property Services, Taylor was a fine young man with a deep commitment to providing for his family evidenced by his work ethic and entrepreneurship. An avid outdoors enthusiast, Taylor was a talented fisherman and deer hunter. Those who knew Taylor, even just a little, lost a true and loyal friend in their lives. Taylor never met a stranger who wasn’t a potential friend, a mountain he couldn’t ski, a sport he couldn’t play, or a job he couldn’t do. Taylor was a big man with a big laugh and an even bigger heart.
He is survived by Vanessa Pope Greer and their children, Hayden (age 5) and Tyler (age 3); his father, Rick Greer; his mother, Beverly Baker and stepfather Rick Blackburn; his grandparents, Bob and Marvella Baker, grandmother, Jewel Greer; brother, Justin Greer and wife Alexsa Greer; his beloved girlfriend, Susan Young, his aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends.
We know Taylor is now with his Nannybug and Poppy, his Papaw Greer and great grandfather Preacher Arnt Geer.
When you think of Taylor, celebrate the good memories that you have of him, hug your babies, tell your mama that you love her, catch a fish (and let it go) and remember that life is fragile and short.
Memorial services for Taylor Greer will be conducted Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Gordon Noble.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a college fund for Hayden and Tyler that is being established.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greer family.
