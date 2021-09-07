Robert Marvin Houck, Sr., 78, of Zionville, N.C., passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born July 21, 1943, in Watauga County, a son of the late Wade and Susan Norris Houck. He was a US Army Medical Technologist having spent one year in Vietnam. After he came home, he was a Medical Technologist with Watauga Medical Hospital where he was appreciated by his fellow workers. He was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church and was an animal advocate.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Houck of Zionville; two sons, Robert Marvin “Robbie” Houck, Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina and Christopher Rutledge “Chris” Houck of Asheville; four grandchildren, Grace, Abigail, Christian and Sophie Houck and several nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his beloved dog, Buster 2.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by three brothers, J.D. Houck, James Houck and Elmoe Houck and two sisters, Edna Earle Storie and Bobbie Hicks.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Faythe, Emma and Chris who were very helpful in his last days.
The family respectfully request no food, flowers, visits or calls, but prayers are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Houck family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.