Robert was born on June 25, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Durham, North Carolina at the time of passing.
Born in Winston Salem but raised in Boone, North Carolina, Robert graduated from Appalachian High School and Pfeiffer University.
A memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Durham in North Carolina on December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. Cromartie Miller Funeral Service assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Durham at 305 E. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701 or a charitable agency of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.