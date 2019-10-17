Mr. Robert Joseph Kelly, 73, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home.
Born July 16, 1946 in Columbia South Carolina he was the son of the late Mae S. Kelly. Robert was retired from ASU where he worked as a boiler operator, and was also a US Army Veteran. He was a member of Valle Crucis United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed anything to do with horses.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia Kelly; two daughters, Angela Kelly Tester and husband Doug of Paisley, Florida and Wendy Kelly Vines and husband Joe of Sugar Grove; and four grandchildren, Caitlin Vines, Ben Vines, Hannah Tester and Noah Tester.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Joseph Kelly will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Rickey Mitchell and the Rev. Lance Perry.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
The family would like to thank the CNAs, Nurses and staff at Caldwell Hospice for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be shared with the Kelly family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kelly family.
