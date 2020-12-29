Robert Berry Hughes of Hickory N.C., formerly of Boone N.C., passed away peacefully Saturday December 26, 2020.
He was surrounded by family, following a brief illness.
Robbie was born on April, 23, 1969, in Watauga County. He was the son of Nancy Shull Berry and the Late Robert Dean Berry Sr. of Boone.
Surviving in addition to his mother and husband, Mike Hughes, is one special sister Joanne “JoJo” Shore of Boone, NC; and three aunts Gloria Parlier Maxie Franklin and Pat Shore all of Boone.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday December 31, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Hickory,
Robbie will lie in State on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Hickory Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorials can be made to The Table of Grace C/O First United Methodist Church of Hickory 311 3rd Avenue NE Hickory NC 28601.
The Hughes Family is under the care of Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory NC 28601
A guest Register is also available at Hampton Funeral Services in Boone for Friends and Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.