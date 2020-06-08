Richard Douglas Gordon, in death as in life, will forever be in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Doug, 70, of Creston, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at his home. Born September 7, 1949 in Sanford, NC, he was the son of Fred Lee and Betty Douglas Gordon.
Doug was an accountant and partner in the firm Smith & Gordon, CPA, and later owned and operated Douglas Gordon, Inc., a heavy equipment and grading company.
He appreciated and respected nature and all the wonder it provides, and in the last years of his life presided over a slice of paradise on a mountaintop in Ashe County.
He was equally happy on a tractor or kayak, driving a backhoe or a camper. He tapped his foot to all types of live music, enjoyed traveling with his family seeing the country, and loved spending time with his dog, Angus.
He was non-judgmental and willing to help anyone in need. Kind-hearted and opinionated, open minded and stubborn, rebellious and accepting, inquisitive and independent, he maintained a positive outlook with a contagious sense of humor and gave it all he had to maintain a quality of life until he could no longer thrive.
Doug was beloved by a family he loved without measure, an incandescent soul who lit up the lives of all he touched. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Gordon; son, Grayson Gordon and wife, Blaire, of Boone; daughter, Makala Gordon of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Freda Smith and husband, Tim, of Valle Crucis; nephew, Larson Smith of Boone; and niece, Kelsey Smith of Blowing Rock.
Memorial services for Doug will be private. Take a moment and think about something fun or meaningful you did with him, and enjoy the memory.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gordon family.
