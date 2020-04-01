Regina Angelina Greene Pelsmaeker, 57, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Monday evening at her residence.
Born July 10, 1962 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late William Dean Greene, Sr., and Louise Wright Greene. Regina was an accountant with Hospitality Mints. She enjoyed collecting antiques and being a mother.
She is survived by her life partner, Tim Williams her son, William Dean Greene, III, both of the home; her mother and step-father, Louise Absher and Jerry; and two brothers, William Dean Greene, Jr., and wife Sharon and George Daniel Greene all of Blowing Rock. She was preceded in death by her father, Blowing Rock Chief of Police William Dean Greene, Sr.
Due to the coronavirus, funeral services for Regina will be private.
