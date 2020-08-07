Reba Estelle Reid Elrod, 89, of Hudson, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her residence, Friday, August 7, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Elrod was an employee of Kohler and Campbell Manufacturing in Granite Falls, and Broyhill Furniture of Lenoir.
She enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing with her family, cooking, playing cards, having family get-togethers, and working her puzzles. She was a bold outspoken lady that kept her family in order. She was a member of Baton Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 19yrs Walter Lee Elrod; her parents, Bud and Bertha Reid; daughter, Gail Elrod; sisters, Betty Lee Laws and husband Rayvaugh, Ruth Elrod and husband Howard; brothers, Charles Reid, JC Reid; one grandson, Billy Eldridge; two sons-in-law, Larry Puett and Paul Stanley.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Barger and husband Gary of Connelly Springs, Peggy Hicks and husband Dean of Vilas, and Sandra Stanley of Granite Falls; sister-in-law Kay Reid of Lenoir; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Puett officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Hicks, Jason Eldridge, Eli Puett, Jackson Hicks, Dean Hicks, Gary Barger, and Corey Smith.
Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Reba Estelle Reid Elrod.
Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
