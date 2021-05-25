Randy H. Ruppert passed away at his home in Blowing Rock, N.C., on May 17, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Ruppert, just a week earlier.
Theirs was a true love story of 38 years and he was affectionately known as “Sweetheart”. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Caroline Ruppert and his older sister Brenda Ruppert.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Welch and Heather Murray and her husband Dustin and daughter Victoria. He is also survived by many grandchildren, including Jacob Maltba and Kadisha Fields with her son Alex, David Lutabingwa, JoJo Ruppert Maltba, MacKenzie Blake and husband Alex, Gracee Kleeberger and Victoria Dare. His remaining siblings include DeboraJ, and husband Ken Jenkins of Bluffton, SC, Rick and wife Stephanie Ruppert of Spring Lake, NC and Kathy and husband H.S. Greene of Deep Gap.
Randy ran the family plumbing business in Blowing Rock until his health failed. He was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for years.
The funeral service was held on Friday, May 21st at Cool Springs Baptist Church with viewing from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The service followed with Reverend Burl Greer officiating and burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.
Flowers were appreciated or the family has requested donations be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ruppert family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.