Ralph John "Jack" Austin, III, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away July 20, 2020.
Jack was born in Greensboro, NC on December 6, 1946, to the late Ralph John Austin Jr and Rose Holderfield Austin. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Austin.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 44 years and best friend, Kathleen; as well as his children, Nathan (Amber), Emily (Blake) Elliott (Elizabeth) and five beautiful grandchildren, Dixie Rose, Fischer Jack, Brooks Walker, James Levi and Carolina Grace.
Jack also leaves behind four siblings, Thomas, Charles, Mary, William (Elaine) and four nieces and nephews.
Jack will be fondly remembered as a complicated guy with simple needs, who loved spending time with his family and hanging out in his shop amongst old English cars!
Over the years, nothing made him happier than throwing on a ball cap and jumping into his MG and driving around our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.
He was known far and wide in the south, for his extensive knowledge and appreciation for his favorite cars. He would gladly share any information he had , with other vintage car enthusiasts.
Before Jack's retirement he grew several successful European car repair shops , Blue Ridge Sports Cars in Boone NC, Auto Haas in Tallahassee FL and, most recently, Jack's Cars in Blowing Rock.
Due to the Covid-19 the family will have a private gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, is appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Austin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
