Ralph A. Nilles, 91, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Horizons Memory Care in Boone, N.C.
Ralph was born October 1, 1928 to Anthony and Edna (Rummel) Nilles in Madison, Wisconsin. He was an avid swimmer and gymnast for the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry and was awarded two sports letters.
He retired as an Environmentalist for Mecklenburg County and went on to work as a Park Service Ranger in Boone. As a volunteer for Samaritan’s Purse, Watauga Medical Center, his Church and his Foscoe community, he received many services awards. He was recognized by the 112th Congress of the United States on August 1, 2011 for his volunteer efforts in the High Country. Ralph also served in the 27th Army Infantry during WWII.
Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (Motte); and his daughter, Terry.
He is survived by his son, Charles J. Nilles; and daughter, Susan Burkhart (Damon); granddaughter, Jessica Bishop (Hunter); great grandson, Adam; grandson, Damon J. Burkhart; brother, Paul (Maizie) and loving nieces and nephews.
Private gravesides were conducted in the White Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the Nilles family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Nilles family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.