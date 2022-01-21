Peter Smith was born in Salisbury, N.C, naked on New Year’s Eve in 1967.
For those that knew Peter, they understand the significance of these facts. Facts that set the stage of Peter's life. Peter came into the world instantly curious and wanting to entertain anyone that would serve as an audience. A few short years later, Peter and his parents welcomed his younger brother Rad. Be it out of retaliation or celebration, this was the time of Peter's first documented performance as he danced on the family car, naked to the enjoyment of the neighborhood children and to the horror of nearby mothers... his own included.
The family moved around until finally settling in Stone Mountain, GA in 1979 where he spent the rest of his childhood. It was here in the hardwoods and amongst the creeks and ponds that Peter found his first love - the love and wonder of the natural world and a fever to catch anything and everything, with brother in tow, that swam in the nearby waters. At this time, with best friends Bobby and Mike, Peter did all he could to learn about the environment and how to survive it should he suddenly become dependent on the natural world. This became both concerning and clear to his family as he spent his teenage years building natural shelters and brain-tanning deer hides in the backyard to make his own clothing, again to both the horror and understanding of his family.
After graduating from Redan High in 1986, Peter enrolled at Appalachian State University where he immediately found lifelong friends and relationships that would shape the man he became. After some initial struggle, and with the guidance and influence of his lifelong academic soul mate, friend and mentor, Dr. Gary Walker, he was able to graduate from the school of Biology at ASU in the winter of 1993.
That spring, with best friends Gerg and Mike (N.) and special dog - Dugan, they left for the Appalachian Trail to embark on a 7-month journey. As a lover of all things botanical, Peter's progress on the trail was more than slow, lending to his trail name "Turtle." There were numerous distractions, bouts of giardia, and other delays, but Peter eventually climbed Mt. Katahdin, ME in whiteout conditions one October day to complete the 2,190-mile route. This was on the very last day the park was open for the season - completed in classic Peter style.
After returning to NC in spring of '94, Peter, Rad and friend, Hunter spent the summer living and working on the New River just below the confluence of the North and South forks. Some have regarded this as the metaphysical center of the universe and for that summer, it was just that to Peter and friends. Days were spent helping others enjoy the river while afternoons were spent blissfully paddling its currents, wading the river (often naked) and climbing the many unexplored cliffs near their house. Thus, began a long love affair with the vertical world and the exploration of cliff faces and the unique ecology that they held. After the "'94 Summer of fun", the lure of the academic world had Peter back at ASU under the academic guidance of his close friend Gary.
Keeping with Peter's personality, his graduate research was not for the faint of heart. Peter spent the next couple of years conducting groundbreaking cliff side research in the Linville Gorge to form a comparative analysis of the impacts that the sport of rock climbing had on this ancient and isolated ecosystem. During his research, Peter made the discovery of a previously unknown lichen species, quite an accomplishment for a Master’s student. It was during his graduate studies that Peter met his first true love and kindred spirit, Julia and his dear friends, Tom and Melissa, who were all instant family in Peter's world. They, along with Gary and Dr. Mike Mayfield, spent countless academic sponsored trips and vacations to the Outer Banks, Coastal SC, FL and well beyond. Again, with Gary's direction and encouragement, Peter defended his thesis, “A Vegetational Characterization of Cliff Faces in the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area,” 1998.
Shortly after this milestone, Peter and Julia headed west for bigger mountains in CO. There, Peter worked for Boulder Mountain Parks and eventually moved to Bozeman, MT. In MT, Peter continued his love of climbing and with Julia and friends, helped to establish dozens of routes and completed multiple first ascents in the now popular Whisky Gulch Climbing Area outside of Pipestone, MT. It wasn't too long after this that the pull of his deep friendships forced Peter and Julia to move back to Boone, his forever home. With the move, Peter switched his focus to a career with the NC Natural Heritage Program and a longer tenure with the North American Land Trust (NALT).
At NALT he often served as the right hand for the founder, Andy, on his frequent work travels to the far reaches of the country. Andy, in his effective way, would queue things up and then pull back, leaving Peter to "wow" clients with his easy-going conversation and relatable explanations of the land’s natural qualities that he so loved to explore and study. Peter had deep friendships at NALT and made a large impact on his coworkers, Will, Mike (D.) and others, as well as the conservation lands that he cared so much for.
In 2008 on an academic trip to Ecuador, Peter met Courtney. They fell hard for each other and, in August 2013, Peter's brightest light and one absolute love entered his world, as he and Courtney welcomed their son, Aiden Smith. Peter beamed with excitement as he shared his curiosity of the world and his love for biking with Aiden. Their energy together was measurable, and it is clear today that Peter passed on his charismatic disposition and unique dance moves to his beautiful son.
Peter lived a life without judgment and a deep passion for the understanding and well-being of our natural world. Peter would light up a room and kept people that knew him in awe of his "10-foot tall" confidence when he spoke. At most any celebration, Peter was always the first to get naked or swim if there was water nearby, and often the only one to go home wearing only a hat. Somehow Peter was able to pull this off, usually without much consequence. Peter may have been one of the most allergy prone people known when it came to bees and all things that sting and ironically got stung far more often than most humans should endure. Even with a face swollen by a dozen bee stings, Peter would still see the ironic and somewhat twisted humor in it all. That's just how Peter was.
Peter had a unique set of neighbors that were so much more than friends and essentially became his family. He and Gary shared their love of plants, especially Peter's passion for orchids. He had a constant and willing partner in Mike (M.) for their many outdoor pursuits and Becky's close companionship and artistic vision were deeply meaningful as well.
Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Smith and both sets of grandparents, an aunt, two uncles and a cousin. Peter is survived by his son, Aiden Smith; father, Wayne Smith (Kathy); his beloved stepbrothers, Sam and Conor Smith; and his brother, Rad (Mandy); and nieces, Mia and Eliza Smith; as well as his Aunt Duane and Uncle Vince (Yotti), Aunt Mary (Rash) and many cousins.
It is almost impossible to write an obituary for someone like Peter. He was loved by many and made an indelible impression on almost everyone he encountered. He will be missed deeply by his many friends and family, but those that knew him also knew his light. A light that will forever be illuminated by all that called him a friend.
Peter's story is also one of a cautionary tale of how addiction can take hold despite family and friends that love you and an intention to overcome it. If you or anyone you know struggles with addiction, please reach out for the support needed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of Plant Conservation of NC (https://www.ncplantfriends.org/donate.html). A small, private family ceremony will be held in honor of Peter in late February and a Celebration of Life is currently being planned for the Spring/Summer of 2022.
