Peggy Lee Hoffman Scoggins, died on December 21, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born on May 2, 1930, in Whitsett, North Carolina - the only child of Harry Lee and Ruby Lee Ferrell Hoffman. As an only child, she was blessed with not one but two sets of parents – Harry and Ruby as well as her Uncle B.A. and Aunt Snook Clapp.
Peggy attended and graduated from Gibsonville High School where she excelled academically and was co-captain of the girls’ basketball team and head cheerleader – all at the same time. Following her high school graduation, she enrolled and then graduated from Burlington Business College. She was employed as a legal secretary for Gomer Law Offices in Greensboro.
On February 3, 1951, Peggy married Hovey Scoggins. Following her marriage, she embarked on a lifetime career as a wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), great grandmother (Mimi), and friend to many. Perhaps the greatest adventure for Peggy and Hovey was the construction and management of the Hillwinds Inn in Blowing Rock. Peggy’s greatest work and her greatest love, however, was her family – a family that extended far beyond the bond of blood. She was an avid gardener, she was an amazing cook, and she possessed a wicked, dry wit.
Left to honor Peggy’s life are her daughters, Shawna Scoggins Rhyne and Myra Scoggins; her grandchildren, Adam Rhyne and Emily Rhyne Greer and husband Joseph Greer; her great grandchildren, Henry, Samuel, and Barrett Greer; and many, many friends, and neighbors.
A graveside service honoring Peggy will be held at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock on Friday, December 24, 2021. The family will host a reception at Peggy’s home in Blowing Rock from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Memorials may be made to OASIS, P.O. Box 1591, Boone, North Carolina 28607 and/or to a charity of one’s own choosing.
The family would like to thank Medi-Home Health and Hospice Care. Everyone associated was a blessing. A very special thanks to Judy Parsons for the love and care she gave our Mother for over two years.
Online condolences may be sent to the Scoggins Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
