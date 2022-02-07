Peggy Henson McGalliard, 87, of Mint Hill, N.C., passed away Friday, February 4, 2022.
Formerly of Vilas, N.C., Peggy was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ollie Henson. She was born on July 22, 1934. She graduated from Cove Creek High School, Sugar Grove, NC in Watauga County. Peggy married the love of her life, Bill, on November 22, 1956, at Whitnel Methodist Church.
Her first job was a Telephone operator with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company prior to the arrival of her first child. She was a wonderful homemaker after her children were born and kept a beautiful home for 60 plus years. She was a member of Blair Road Methodist Church from 1963 until present and was involved with all programs at the church. She helped start the Young at Heart program and was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women’s Association. An active member of her church circle and fed many members of the church. She was also an active member of the Hannon Sunday School Class. She and her friend Gracie catered weddings and made beautiful cakes. Peggy was an excellent cook and kind person.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill McGalliard; daughter, Pam Binkley and son, Jeff McGalliard both of Charlotte and son, Brad McGalliard and wife, Cecilia of Roebuck, SC; grandchildren, Kelsey Sayre (Alex), Evan McGalliard (Bailey), Eli McGalliard (Rebecca), Mollie McGalliard (Partner-Austin) and Connor McGalliard as well as four great grandchildren, Sophie & Sullivan Sayre and Sage & Tilly McGalliard. She is also survived by brother, Bobby Henson (Rita) of New Port Richey, FL and Glenda Hodges (Jimmy) of Boone, NC and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty McCoy and her brother-in-law, Todd McCoy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Blair Road United Methodist Church, 9135 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Peggy will be laid to rest following the service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.
The family kindly requests that memorials be made to Blair Road United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for the McGalliard family.
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.