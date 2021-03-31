Paul Bernard Moretz, 94, of Southern Pines, N.C., passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Tuesday, March 30th.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2nd, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines. Covid restrictions will be observed. Burial at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, Boone, will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, at 2:00 p.m.
Paul was born June 5, 1926 to the late Paul Allen and Mabel Davis Moretz. He is predeceased by his sister, Annie Dunlap, brothers, Mark and Kenneth Moretz and wife, Emma Moretz.
Paul was the loving husband of Shelby White Moretz. He is survived by brothers, Ernest Moretz, wife Marie, and Robert Moretz, wife Sylvia; sisters, Elsie Carter and Wilma Simpson, husband Jack. Paul was the stepfather of Donald Pate, Jr., wife Kim, Dennis Allen Pate, Allison Vercoe, husband John, and Jimmie Roy King, Jr. He is also survived by his 11 step grandchildren and 11 step great – grandchildren.
Paul was born and raised in Boone, NC. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and after his honorable discharge, returned to Boone where he attended Appalachian State University. Paul moved to California where he met, and alter married Emma Moretz. They moved to North Carolina and settled in Aberdeen after his retirement in the 1970's.
He was an avid golfer and soon started working for the Pinehurst Golf Club on Pinehurst #6. Around his retirement in the 1990's, Paul built a new home in Southern Pines. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7318.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
