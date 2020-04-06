Patricia Wilcox Cook, 80, passed away on April 2, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer.
Born November 30, 1939 in Boone, North Carolina, Pat was the daughter of Charles Cole and Julia Florence Hollar Wilcox. She was a proud and loving mother, wife, and friend. She was always giving of her time and love for family, church community, and friends. If you were to ask all the college students that were tenants in her apartments over the last 50 years, you would hear a recurring message. They would say that she was like a second mom, with the love and care she gave, but also the reminders she gave to make the right decisions. Pat had a way of making you feel a part of the family.
For 59 years Pat worked as a hair beautician, making sure the men and women in the community had the best looking hair possible. As many of you might know, Pats Beauty Salon is a great place to share information about the community, but Pat adamantly said this information sharing was not gossip. She was extremely creative, and this could be seen when she made flower arrangements for family, friends, and church celebrations. For those of us that had the opportunity to play cards (Phase 10, Canasta, Rook, etc) her competitive nature shined through; however, she was a great sport when she lost games to her sons and grandchildren. She loved cooking for friends, family, and other loved ones and always cooked more food than could be eaten.
People speak about walking in the light of God and sharing His presence every day, and this is how Pat lead her life. She was a giver of love, support, assistance, and advice, all in the spirit of praising our Heavenly Father.
Pat is survived by her husband of 36 years, Haden Cook; children, Charles Clawson and wife, Amy, Bobby Clawson and wife, Pam, Tim Cook, Vicki Caudle and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Mallory Clawson, Charlie Clawson, Connor Clawson, Evan Clawson, Anna Suits and husband, Brandon. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Wilcox and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Wayne Butch Wilcox and sister-in-law, Gerry Brown Wilcox.
Due to the current pandemic and restrictions of people gathering together, we will be celebrating Pats life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church (375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607) or to Christian Outreach Center First Baptist Church Boone, a charity that Pat strongly supported.
