Patricia Luree Mellon Magruder, 96, of Blowing Rock, N.C. died February 8, 2021.
She was born September 23, 1924 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Collins Robbins and Max H. Robbins; sisters, Margaret R. Sweeney, Gwyn R. Hofstetter; and brothers, Daniel M. Robbins of Nashville, TN. , Harold W. Robbins of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Edward E. Mellon of Pittsburgh, PA.
A few years later, living in Pennsylvania, she worked in a Theatrical Portrait Studio as a Photographic Retoucher. Mrs. Magruder was instrumental in the early 1942 construction and operation of Camp Campbell, now known as Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She worked for the Area Engineers in the beginning construction, then Ordinance and Quartermaster.
In 1972, her husband passed away and she moved to Nashville, TN. There she worked in the Medical and Dental profession until her retirement in 1986 when she married William B. Magruder of Shelbyville, TN. They eventually moved to Blowing Rock, NC where they built a home.
She was a long serving member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), since 1973 beginning in the General Daniel Smith's Rock Castle Chapter of Donelson, TN and later the Daniel Boone Rock Castle DAR Chapter in Boone, N.C. She was a very talented lady who enjoyed who enjoyed ceramics, painting and knitting.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, William Bromley Magruder, a son, Charles Edward Mellon of Palm Harbor, FL, a stepdaughter, Elizabeth M. Lawler and husband of Huntsville, AL and a stepson, William I. Magruder of Derwood, Md.. Grandchildren: Krista M. Esposito (Rafaele) and great grandchildren: Gwyneth Luree Remley, Nicholas Rafaele, Joseph Nathaniel and Anthony Charles Esposito, Staci Anne McDonough (Peter) and great grandchildren John Joseph, Emma Marie and Byrom Samuel and nine nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the management and staff of Deerfield Assisted Living for their loving care and Medi-Home Health and Hospice during the last few months and days providing support and comfort, particularly RN Lindsay Flutengale.
The Magruders were members of the Blowing Rock Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Washington, D.C. at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Magruder family at hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
