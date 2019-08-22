Otto G. Thomas, 93, of Zionville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.
Otto was born August 15, 1926 in Watauga County, N.C., a son of the late William Marion Thomas and Mary Eggers Thomas. He was a retired crew leader for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, church clerk, and Sunday school teacher. Otto served in World War II in the Navy on the LST-379.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Harmon Thomas of the home; one daughter, Nancy Fagan and husband, Sean, of Mountain City, Tennessee; two sons, Larry Thomas and wife, Audrey, of Trade, Tennessee and Joe William Thomas and wife, Debbie, of Zionville; one granddaughter, Cindy Delaura and husband, Josh, of Zionville; one grandson, Joey Thomas and wife, Tanya, of Swan Hills, Alberta, Canada; and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Thomas and wife, Nell, of Zionville and Bower Thomas and wife, Charlotte, of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Gary Thomas; and one sister, Edith Thomas.
Funeral services for Otto G. Thomas will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Union Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. At other times, friends may call at the home of a brother, Bower and Charlotte Thomas, 11910 Highway 421 North, Zionville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.
Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
