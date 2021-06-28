Oscar Ward Harmon, 89, of Hixson, TN, went to his heavenly home on June 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Boone, N.C., and married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Grogan. They spent 71 years married. Oscar proudly served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. Oscar never forgot Morse code.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ivalee Harmon; brother, Raymond Harmon; sisters, IvaJean Parrish, and Maxie Cook; and son, Paul Harmon.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Joanne Harmon; and daughter, Leslie (Jeff) Chastain; grandchildren, Randi (Wes) Chambers, and Ryan (Teanna) Chastain; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Coraline Chambers, and Gavin Harmon.
Funeral services will be conducted from the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 2, 2021, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. Interment will be in Chattanooga National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, on Thursday evening, July 1, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Bay Baptist Church, 8305 Daisy Dallas Road, Hixson, TN 37343, or www.dallasbaychurch.com.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.