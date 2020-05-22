Oscar Earl Toliver, Jr., 68, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Ashe County, NC, on June 15, 1951 to the late Oscar Earl Toliver and Lois Roark Toliver.
He is survived by his sister, Josephine Toliver, and his nephew, John Toliver, whom he resided with during his extended illness. He is also survived by his sister, Velma Lee Toliver of Winston-Salem, and his nephew Ray Woodring, Jr. of Lenoir, and other extended family.
He worked for many years at Circle K.
In lieu of services, he wished to be cremated and his ashes scattered at the coast. Due to the pandemic the family requests no visitors at this time.
The family extends special thanks to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the care provided during his illness.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Toliver family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.