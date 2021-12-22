Nina Miller Greene was born August 28, 1923 to Otto Patrick and Bessie Greene Miller of Fleetwood.
Her parents, husband, John Riley Greene and one grandchild preceded her in death.
She is survived by six children, Judy Carter of Athens, GA; Ruby (Kermit) Triplett of Purlear; Darrell (Audrey) Greene of Deep Gap, Harold (Brenda) Greene of Fleetwood; Dana (Vickie) Greene of Sugar Grove; and Sam Greene of the home. She is survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one step grandchild. She is also survived by one brother, Ray (Wilma) Miller of Kernersville.
She was a homemaker and gardener. She especially loved flowers, gladiolas and dahlias, which she often arranged and placed in her church. She was a Sunday School teacher and cleaned her church for a number of years.
The family would like to thank Medi-Home Health and Hospice Care. A very special thanks to Melissa Fox for the care and love she gave our mother.
Graveside services and burial for Nina Greene will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Billy Norris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Dennis Winebarger, PO Box 508, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Greene family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.
