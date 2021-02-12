Mrs. Nellie Adelene Whitman, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday February 4, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born December 29, 1941 to the late Guy Watson and Louise Watson in Boone NC.
Adelene retired from the Winston-Salem Forsyth County school system with 30 years of service. She had a love for cooking, gardening, and animals especially her beloved white lab Maggie. Adelene loved both her Boone and Winston-Salem families and truly cherished her time with them.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Brown; and one brother, Charles Watson.
Adelene is survived by her loving husband of 58 years John Whitman, two sisters, Alice Greene of Winston-Salem, and Hilda H. Mabe of Walkertown; four brothers, Willie Watson of Vilas, Kenny Watson of Deep Gap, Keith Watson of Lewisville, and Kerry Watson of Boone, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday February 8, 2021 at King Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Samaritan's Purse of Boone, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com
