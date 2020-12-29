On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Nell Fuller Adams, loving sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 87.
Nell was born on June 7, 1933 to Ben T. and Lena (Cole) Fuller in Clinton, South Carolina. She was a retired Registered Nurse who practiced in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Maine.
Nell had an adventurous, free spirit and loved to travel. She journeyed all over the world including Fiji and Nepal, where she climbed the Himalayas. She was passionate about her family and friends. She loved gardening and spending time with members of her Sunday School Class. She was known for her quick wit and infectious laughter.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lena, her brother, Johnny, and her sisters, Agnes and Doris. She is survived by her brother, Floyd, and many nieces and nephews. Nell will be buried in Clinton, South Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.