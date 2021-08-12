Mr. Ned Marvin Perry, 80 of Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.
Graveside services with Military Honors by The American Legion Post 130, Boone will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park in Boone with the Rev. Cokie Bristol officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mr. Perry was born January 9, 1941 in Caldwell County to Donald Horton and Ruby Green Perry. He was a member of Millers Creek United Methodist Church. Ned was an outdoors man; he loved to fish. He was honored to be a Vietnam Veteran and loved his family, especially his granddaughter; Maggie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Love Perry and three brothers.
He is survived by a son, Scott Perry and wife Vicki of Millers Creek; granddaughter, Maggie Sturgill and husband Morgan of Wilkesboro; great-grandson, Sheppard Sturgill; two sisters, Sally Gillis of Boone and Doris Hampton of Athens, GA.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Millers Creek United Methodist Church, 3260 North NC Hwy 16, Millers Creek NC 28651.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.
