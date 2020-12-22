Nancy S. Danner, of Sylva, N.C., left for her heavenly home on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
At work and traveling, she never knew a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest. Upon retiring from the Jackson Savings Bank, she embarked on enjoying her family and traveling. She also worked tirelessly for various committees at East Sylva Baptist Church.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Robert and Lena Shull of Boone, NC, and she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, W. W. “Bill” Danner.
She is survived by her three sons, R. B. and wife Connie, William and wife, Lois, Shane, and wife, Sherry; seven grandchildren, Emily, Sayward, Sam, Wyatt, Devon, Colton, & Callie; six great-grandchildren, Lucia, Kyra, Josephine, Hunter, laylan, Darian; and sister, Della Crither, of Boone.
No services are planned at this time. Private family services will be held, and a memorial service for friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Nancy to East Sylva Baptist Church WMU at 61 Faith Avenue, Sylva, NC 28779.
