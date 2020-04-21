Nancy Le Ellen Propst Hampton, 68, of Trade, Tennessee peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Born October 20, 1951 in Lumberton, NC, she was a daughter of Lee Roy and Mary Ellen Spencer Propst. Nancy worked for 20 years at what became Bank of America but began as Bank of North Carolina. She loved assisting her customers and helping them find solid financial solutions. After her retirement from BOA, she went to Appalachian State University in the Housing and Residence Life department. Nancy was a mom away from home for many of her student employees. She is remembered as being "The Bear" during her 8 years with ASU.
Nancy felt strongly about the support of local animal rescues and her battle with cancer. She loved her own two rescues, Ginger and Oscar, and housed dozens of dogs in her years. Nancy participated in Relay for Life events for many years and hoped that a cure for breast cancer would be found in her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling and visiting the beach.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Samantha Ellen Fuentes of Boone; granddaughter, Courtney Noelle Davis and husband Josh, of Morganton; and four sisters, Joan Parker and Evelyn Hurley, both of Hickory, Peggy Eason of Garner, and Linda Elliott and husband, Jackson, of Roxboro. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Hampton and sister, Audrey Jenkins.
Due to the Covid-19 restriction, a memorial service for Nancy will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is pay for expenses, or to Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, in care of Melissa Gentry, 977 Harbin Hills Rd., Mountain City, TN 37693/
Online condolences may be shared with the Hampton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hampton family.
