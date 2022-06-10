Myrtle "Happy" Austin, 74, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Happy was born October 13, 1947 in Huntersville, NC to the late Jimmie and Myrtle Hope. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hope Farlow. Happy was retired from ASU having been Director of APP program, Director of Freshman Orientation, and Advisor for non-traditional students. She enjoyed music, reading, travel, working in her flower gardens, and volunteering at church and at the Lenoir Soup Kitchen.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Donald Austin, of the home; daughter, Hope Austin Laingen, and son-in-law, Jim, of Marshall, Virginia. Grandchildren, William Laingen and wife, Stephanie, of Tucson, Arizona; Austin Laingen of Richmond, Virginia, and daughter, Bonnie Laingen of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Also surviving, sister, Mildred Barnett and husband, Jim of Queenstown, Maryland, and brother-in-law Colon Farlow of Sophia, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Hudson. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. prior to service. A selection of Happys favorite music will be provided from 2:30-3:00.
Interment will follow in Sardis/Hudson First Cemetery.
Austin and Barnes Funeral Service of Boone, North Carolina, are assisting the family.
Happy can be remembered by donations to the Lenoir Soup Kitchen or Mission Friends at First Baptist Church in Hudson, North Carolina.
