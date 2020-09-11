Mrs. Shirley Baker Lovin, ( Sept 7, 1928 - Sept 9, 2020 ) of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter after a brief illness.
She is survived by her devoted children, daughter Kelly Lovin Schumacher (Dave) of the home in Burlington, NC and her son John Fulton Lovin (Denise) of Boone, NC; and grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Schumacher, of Burlington, NC, Brian Baker Schumacher of Park City, Utah, Melody Lovin Berke ( Justin ) of Viera, FL, Robert Fulton Lovin of Finland, Hallie Dee Lovin of Boone, NC; and two great grandchildren, Snow Chanette Berke and Mercury Ocean Berke of Viera, FL; and many treasured nieces, nephews and their children.
She was predeceased by her parents, Josephine Kelly and William Manly Baker of Burlington; and three sisters and their husbands, Helen Baker (Harrison Trent Nicholas), Josephine Baker (Henry Garvin May) and Elizabeth Baker ( James Wilson Walker.)
Born and raised in Burlington, Shirley would maintain a deep affection for the city her entire life. She graduated from Salem College with a degree in Physical Education and married Leak Gibson (Rusty) Lovin (deceased). During the Korean War, they were stationed in Germany where she taught English to soldiers.
After the war, they raised their family in Ridgewood, New Jersey before moving to Marion, South Carolina, where she resided for over 40 years. She was the Principal's administrative secretary at Marion Elementary much of that time. She was a life-long Episcopalian and had a dedicated devotion to every church in which she belonged. Through her years, she accumulated a lifetime of many, many dear friends.
A graveside service was conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
