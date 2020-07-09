Mrs. Mona Stevens Silver, 87, of Burlington, N.C., passed away at Watauga Medical Center on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:37 a.m.
A native of Yancey County, NC, she was the wife of the late Rev. Dr. James Howard Silver and the daughter of Mack Stevens and Irene Thomas Stevens, both deceased. She was formerly employed with the Mt. Zion Baptist Association and was a member of Kerr's Chapel.
Survivors include a son, Dr. Tim Silver and wife Cathia and granddaughter, Julianna Luz Silver, all of Boone, NC.
The funeral service was conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. by Freddie Braswell. Friends are welcome to come by the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, doctorswithoutborders.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.