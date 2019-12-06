Ms. Mitzi Linda Grimes, 71, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.
Born December 25, 1947 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Charles Paul and Lala Jackson Grimes. Mitzi was retired from TRW and was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church. She was a 1967 graduate of Watauga High School.
Mitzi is survived by one aunt, Honolou Young, and several cousins and many friends.
Funeral services for Mitzi Grimes will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared with the Grimes family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Grimes family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.