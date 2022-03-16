Mitchell Archie Pardue, 69, of Boone, N.C., passed away on March 6, 2022, in St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands.
Scuba diving was his passion, and we find comfort in knowing that Mitch perished doing what he loved. Mitch became a father late in life, and what JOY his young son brought him.
Mitch was born May 5, 1952, in Durham, NC, to the late Daniel Walker and Kathleen Wilborn Pardue. He was raised in southern Guilford County, where his siblings still reside. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Linkous.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Gates, and son, Owen Pardue; brothers, Joel Pardue (Barbara), Rocky Pardue (Joyce), and Gary Pardue; sisters, Janie Clapp (Ronnie), Marty Thompson (Billy), and Danelle Linkous; special uncle, Archie Wilborn (Margaret) of Mebane, NC; in-laws, Thomas Gates, Marian Herbert, Virginia Staton, and Wayne Fee, all of Boone, NC; sister-in-law, Tracy Fee, of Raleigh, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless friends.
Mitch graduated in 1970 from Southeast Guilford High School, where he excelled in academics and athletics, namely baseball. He attended Appalachian State University from 1970 to 1975 on a full athletic scholarship, and majored in Psychology. In addition to being a starting pitcher on the ASU baseball team for four years, he played on the ASU basketball team his freshman year.
After college, Mitch spent time working various jobs, before deciding to pursue a career in scuba diving. He opened Two Worlds Divers in 1990, and spent the next 32 years teaching diving and leading dive trips. At the time of his death, he was a scuba instructor in the ASU physical education department.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th at Faithbridge United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of Owen Pardue, State Employees Credit Union, 410 New Market Blvd Boone, NC 28607; Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 194 Aho Rd Blowing Rock, NC 28605; or an Ocean charity of your choosing.
