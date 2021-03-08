Michael Wade Crosswell, 39, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Michael was born February 27, 1982 in Watauga County. He was a wood worker, enjoyed hiking and loved gardening.
He is survived by his father and mother, Joe and Martha Crosswell of Boone; his three children whom he loved dearly and was the center of his life, Lillie, Jake and Mikey Crosswell, all of Boone; one sister, Carol Ann Whitley and husband Chad of Elkin; one niece, Autumn Whitley and one nephew, Gabe Whitley both of Elkin and his girlfriend, Mary Margaret O'Brien of Boone. He is also survived by a number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal-grandparents, Wade and Elizabeth Coffey and his paternal-grandparents, Gower and Jane Crosswell
A memorial service for Michael Wade Crosswell was conducted, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Pastor Nathan Caparolie officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church for Michael's children, 7186 Old 421 S, Deep Gap, NC 28618.
Online condolences may be sent to the Crosswell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.