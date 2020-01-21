Mr. Michael Randall, 63, of Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap, N.C., passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home.
Born October 5, 1956 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Grady Randall and Reba Carroll Randall. Mike was retired from Watauga County School system where he worked in the maintenance department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike loved his wife and family and would always let his family know how much he loved them.
He is survived by two sons, Adam Randall and wife Paige, and Chad Kerley and wife Lisa of Morganton; his mother, Reba Randall of Triplett; one sister, Vicki Watson and husband David of Triplett; one brother, Phil Randall and wife Candi of Granite Falls; one grandson, Kane Randall; his mother and father-in-law, J. B. and Frances Jones Greene; one brother-in-law, Scott Greene, all of Boone and special friends, Danny and Danna Lyons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tanya Greene Randall; and his father, Grady Randall.
Memorial services for Mike Randall will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Rick Critcher. Graveside services will be private.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seby Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Randall family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Randall family.
