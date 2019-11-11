Michael Rand Harrigan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2019, at age 74.
Michael was born March 27, 1945, in Watauga County, N.C., a son of the late Walter Nicholas Harrigan and Dorothy Mast Harrigan. He was co-owner of Cove Creek Store and Vilas Grocery and Hardware. Michael was a member and deacon of Mabel Baptist Church.
He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Brush High School. After graduation, he returned to his hometown of Sugar Grove, where he married his third-grade sweetheart, Linda. They went on to have one child, Tami Harrigan. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, Michael also loved working in his garden, farming, and diligently studying his bible. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda G. Harrigan of the home; one daughter, Tami Harrigan of Sugar Grove; one granddaughter, Holly Watson and husband, Caleb, of Sugar Grove; one grandson, Ethan Henson of Sugar Grove; two great-grandsons, Cade and Nash Watson, both of Sugar Grove; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Hodges and husband, A.B. of Mountain City, Tennessee and Peggy Gilliam of Vilas, and special friends, Willy and Jo Watson and David, Connie, and Ryan Tyner. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vardry and Dora Mast; father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Harriet Gilliam; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Gilliam, Jr.
Funeral services for Michael Rand Harrigan were conducted Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Mabel Baptist Church. Officiating were Pastor Frank Johnson and Pastor Andy Watson.
Graveside services and burial were conducted Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harrigan family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
