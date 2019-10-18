Mr. Michael Joe Mast, 68, of Sugar Grove, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Mike was born April 22, 1951 in Boone, NC, a son of the late Ned Jackson Mast and Ruth Triplett Mast.
Mike was a respected building contractor in Watauga County for over 40 years. He was known for his integrity, craftsmanship and hard work.
He was a devout man of the Christian faith and a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Mike taught Sunday School for over 40 years and ministered to his community and those in need through various building projects and local missions.
In retirement, Mike and Dalene enjoyed traveling and took many trips around the country, including three adventures out west.
He loved being outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. His true passion was grouse hunting and working and training his beloved Brittany Spaniels and Irish Setters.
Mike loved his family, friends and most especially his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and served them all selflessly and with humility. He was an example of faith, love and true grit and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Dalene Rominger Mast; one daughter, Angela Hicks and husband Chad; and one son, Matthew Mast; three grandchildren, Bethany, Jack and Shelby Hicks, all of Sugar Grove; one brother, Max Mast and wife Marlene of Concord; his mother in law, Pauline Rominger; his brothers and sisters in law, Keith Rominger and wife Denise of Banner Elk, Judy Matheson and husband Keith of Sugar Grove, Janette Fisher and husband Jerry of Laurel Springs, Janie Budd and husband Ken of Advance, and Sue Rominger of Mountain City; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law, Alfred Smith Rominger; two brothers in law, Lester Rominger and Bobby Ward; and three nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Michael Joe Mast will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Bethel Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Charlie Martin. Burial will follow in the Mast Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mast Cemetery Fund, in care of Angela Hicks, 350 Frozen Head Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679, or to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 123 Mountaindale Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared with the Mast family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mast family.
