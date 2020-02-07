Melba Storie Watson, 69, of the Aho Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Melba was born December 12, 1950 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Carnie Harold Storie and Lena Hannah Storie. Her first job working at Stamey's Drive-In, employed at IRC/TRW with 38 years of service, then retired from Appalachian State University after 10 years of service. Melba was a lifelong member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir. She was an avid bowler, and loved working with Board of Elections. Melba enjoyed long walks around Bass Lake in Blowing Rock. She was an excellent cook, but specialized in sweet potatoes, raspberry pies, molasses cookies, and chocolate chip cookies. Melba was always doing something for someone else or taking care of someone else. She treasured the sweet friends she made in her cardiac rehab class at Frye Regional Medical Center for the past 7 months. Melba loved to travel anywhere. Her travels through the years took her to 20 different states, including travels to Hawaii, Canada, England, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. But her favorite place to go was Disney World with her grandsons. Melba was always at a baseball game with her grandsons. She loved doing anything with them. They were the joys of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Maria Wallace and husband, Darren, of Boone; two grandsons, Carnie Dustin Wallace and Colby Dalton Wallace, both of Boone; two sisters, Suma Aldridge and husband, Jay, and Tommie Hampton and husband, Barney, all of Boone; two brothers, Dwight Story and wife, Sally, of High Point, and Keith Story of Easley, S.C.; her nieces and nephews, Rita Priddy, Kathy Cottrell, Jeff Aldridge, Tina Gray, Gregg Hampton, Amy Burns, Cynthia Tobin, Robert Story, and David Miller; her great-nieces and nephews, Laura Burns, Carol Burns, Stephanie Pitts, Samantha Warf, Caroline Bilodeau, Wes Priddy, Melissa Mock, Molly Zimmerman, Betsy Krause , Sam Cottrell; Seth Walsh and Anna Wilkinson, and a special adopted daughter, Alice Miller Bills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Miller and her husband, Ralph; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Story.
Funeral services for Melba Storie Watson will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone, Pastor Gordon Noble, Pastor Kenny Newberry. Burial will follow in Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
