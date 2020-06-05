Miss Melanie M. Miller, 58, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Born May 19, 1962 in Watauga County she was the daughter of Bill and Ruby Harmon Miller. Melanie was a faithful member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church. She worked for Watauga Opportunities for 38 years.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her aunts and uncles; Janice Tolbert and husband Don, and Edith Gryder and husband Roy all of Blowing Rock, Lena Thomas of Tallahassee, Florida, Garland Harmon and wife Reba of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Herb Harmon of Blowing Rock, Melvin Harmon of Salisbury and Alvin Harmon and wife Ruby Ann of Concord. She is also survived by a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Miller family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Miller family.
