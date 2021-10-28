Maxine Jones Trivette, 83, of Sugar Grove, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Born in Avery County to the late Cleo and Martha Guy Jones, Maxine was an amazing and faithful servant of the Lord, and a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church for many years. She loved to sing in the choir, loved gardening and raising beautiful flowers. Her biggest joy was her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She also had a true love for sending cards. During her illness, she received so many cards and enjoyed each of them.
She is survived by one daughter, Angie Hicks and husband Floyd of Sugar Grove; two sons, Michael Trivette and wife Sharon of Colorado Springs, CO., and Al Trivette and wife Deborah of Charleston, SC; one sister, Earline Brown and husband Junior of Boone; four brothers, Maloy Jones and wife Judy of Williamsburg, Va., Wayne Jones and wife Mabel of Taylorsville, Melvin Jones and wife Regina of Elk Park, and Elmer Jones of Sugar Grove; three granddaughters, Wendy Ray and husband Jeremy of Vilas, Sarah Holder and husband Brad of Vilas, and Suzanne Trivette and fiancé Dylan of New York; four great grandchildren, Levi Ray, Jacob Ray, Carmen Holder and Maggie Holder and by two special sisters-in-law, Vada Cornett and Georgia Lunceford.
Funeral Services for Maxine Trivette will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Flat Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state in the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.
The family will receive friends in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared with the Trivette family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.
