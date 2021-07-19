Maureen A. Michael, of Orlando, Fla., passed peacefully on July 14, 2021 at home with family beside her.
Born Wednesday, June 16th, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to Edward and Elaine Carmody. She graduated from Oak Park Hospital School of Nursing, Summa Cum Laude in 1964. While in nursing school, on a blind date, she met her husband, Norman T. Michael, from Boone, NC. Norman was the son of James Ferd Michael and Ruby Michael.
They settled in Orlando in 1972, where Maureen became the Executive Director/CEO of the Central Florida Kidney Center, where she stayed until her retirement in December of 2010, growing it to 5 centers in central Florida. While working as the CEO, Maureen went to night/weekend school to obtain her BSN from Florida Southern College, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1982. She continued her education at Rollins College, obtaining her MBA in 1987. She also became a state and nationally recognized advocate for dialysis care and served as President of the Florida Renal Administrators Association from 1984 to 1986 and President of the National Renal Administrators Association from 1988 to 1989. She was a guest speaker for many dialysis conferences throughout the 90’s and 00’s and an author of various articles published in dialysis and nephrology magazines.
Before Alzheimer’s, Maureen loved being Nana to her two granddaughters, Nina and Grace. She enjoyed taking Dawn and the girls on cruises, trips to North Carolina, weekends at Disney, and going to UCF football games. She spoiled them throughout their childhood and was a wonderful example on how to juggle being a success professionally and being a loving mother and grandmother.
Maureen is survived by her daughter, Dawn Olivardia and her husband Arthur Bergen; her granddaughters, Nina and Grace Olivardia; her sisters, Pat Cottler, Joan Micklitsch; and brother-in-laws, David Michael (wife Carol Michael) and Robert May.
She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Elaine Carmody, her brother, Edward Carmody, Jr.; sister, Jeanne May and husbands, Norman T. Michael and James E. Kinney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.