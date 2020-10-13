Mary Virginia Cox Morris, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, October 3, 2020.
Born January 14, 1948 in Hickory, N.C., she was the daughter of William Eastwood Cox and Alene Gaither Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morris.
Virginia is survived by her brother, David Cox; aunt, Ann Morris; and cousins, John Gaither, and Sue Pittman.
As a real estate agent, Virginia worked for Real Estate III and Long and Foster.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, UVA hospital doctors and heath provider, Debbie Baker.
A Memorial service was held at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E., Charlottesville, VA 22901, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Love INC (In the Name of Christ), 198 Spotnap Rd., Suite C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Online condolences may be shared with the Morris family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Morris family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.