Mrs. Mary Sue Blanton Todd, 103, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
Born November 2, 1916, in Shelby, she was a daughter of the late Forest Bate and Erie Elliott Blanton. Mary Sue was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a retired elementary school teacher, having taught at Parkway School for over thirty years. She believed teaching was a calling and that every child was special.
She is survived by two sons, Joe Todd Jr. of Boone and Anne Trenning of Charlotte and James Robert (Bobby) Todd and Karen Lewis of Boone; one grandson, Elliott Todd, and Elliott's mother, Ethel Simpson of Boone; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Todd, Sr.; one sister, Jennie Falls; and one brother, Robert Blanton.
The family would like to thank Dr. Davant, Medi Home Hospice, and the entire staff at the Foley Center for their compassionate care of Mary Sue.
At Mary Sue's request, private graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the Todd family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Todd family.
