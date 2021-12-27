Mary “Pauline” Miller Lewis, age 82, of Boone, N.C., went to spend Christmas with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 25, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Watauga County to Clarence and Beulah Miller. Over the years she was employed with Shadowline as a seamstress and worked alongside her husband, Ralph, in several family businesses including Meat Camp Store/Service Station and Lewis Garage & Muffler Shop. She was a member of Hopewell Community Church. She loved singing and listening to gospel, country, and bluegrass music, baking, and working in her flowers.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Lewis and wife Marta of Boone and Kenny Wilcox and wife Glenda of Casar; four grandchildren, Cassie Lewis, Jennifer Proffit, Wayne Laws and James Wilcox (wife Sandy); and two great grandchildren, Micah Lewis and Elija Brown. Several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Lewis; daughter Deborah Ann Church; sisters Ruby Ward and Edna Minton; and brothers Glen, James and Henry Miller.
The body lay in state from noon until 5 p.m. at Austin-Barnes Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28th for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the visitation register.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at Hopewell Community Church at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. David Lunceford. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the church and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Christmas, memorials may be made in remembrance of Pauline to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. The memorials in her name will go to a dedicated account for patients who are in need and have no family or friends to help with those needs.
The family respectfully requests no food.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care given by the 300 Hall staff members at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation as well as Lindsay, Nechia, Michael, Anna, Andy and Johnny of MediHome Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Lewis family.
