Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of M. Patricia Irish, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
Patty Irish, 71, passed away on July 5, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1950, in Haddonfield, NJ, a daughter of the late William and Marie Irish.
Patty grew up in Haddonfield, NJ with her three siblings and parents. Her father was in the blossoming car business of the 1940’s and 50’s. She enjoyed all that was offered in the surrounding Philadelphia community and Jersey Shore. Patty and her family were especially fond of the Seaside Heights area, where her “Uncle” Pat was the Mayor. She loved both the beach and the boardwalk, with all the advantages offered, based on that family connection.
One of the best summers of her life was when Patty became the first female “MISTER SOFTEE” ice cream truck driver in the South Jersey area.
She moved south in 1968, attending Sacred Heart College in Belmont, NC, where she met her late husband, Mallory John Horton. They moved to the cooler climes of Boone, NC and had a daughter, Jennifer, the greatest love of her life. This is where Patty would set her roots, raise Jennifer, and start various entrepreneurial ventures within the local community. This ranged from starting up retail businesses to selling property in the high country. She always had a passion for caregiving, beginning with her years assisting Father Frank, and most recently helping other seniors in the Charlotte area. Patty had great patience and an affinity for this type of work.
Patty moved to Charlotte, NC to be closer to her daughter, Jennifer and husband Tyler, and her four very precious grandchildren: Max, Alexis, Delaney, and Ryder. Her family was her whole world. She adored them and they adored her. She was patient, kind, and loving.
In addition to her daughter and family, Patty is survived by a brother, Peter Irish; a sister, Peggy Spatz; and numerous cousins and friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Marie Irish, and her brother, Michael Irish.
Services have not yet been planned; however they will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society (www.wataugahumane.org) and Nami (nami.org)
May she rest in peace now in the hands of her loving Father.....
Condolences may be offered at www.McEwenMyersPark.com.
