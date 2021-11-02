Mary Faye Cook Yates, 89, of Love Hollow Road, Vilas, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, October 30, 2021 at her home.
Born September 15, 1932 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Tom and Elizabeth Snyder Cook. Mrs. Yates always referred to members of Willowdale Baptist Church as family. Most important to her in life was the love of her family, second only to her devotion to her Lord. She enjoyed listening to gospel and bluegrass music and observing nature. She had a natural ability to identify most wild flowers by name.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her sons, Grady Yates and Jerry Yates and wife, Debbie, all of Vilas; daughter, Lucille Combs and husband, Jerry, of Sugar Grove; eight grandchildren, Faylah Yates, Jessica Hagaman (Brad), Jeremiah Yates (Misty), Jacob Combs (Hope), Susan Harris (Ben), and Brandon Yates Ronnie Yates (Joella) and Cody Yates; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Cook and wife, Arlene, of Vilas; sisters, Jean Taylor of Mt. Airy and Lula Belle Parrish of Vero Beach, FL: and daughter-in-law, Rita Yates of SC. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Everette Yates; son, Michael Yates; and brothers, Gary and John Cook.
Funeral services for Mary Faye Cook Yates will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021 at the Willowdale Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eugene Braswell and the Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to services.
At other times, the family will be at the home of her daughter, Lucille and Jerry Combs, 652 Council Ward Road, Sugar Grove.
Graveside services will follow in the Old St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Willowdale Baptist Church, in care of Trudy Thompson, 350 Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
The family would like to extend a very special ‘Thank You’ to Pat, Samra and Michelle for their compassionate assistance in caring for Mom.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Yates family.
