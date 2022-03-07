Mary Carol Greene Colvard Lewis, age 83 of Granite Falls, NC (former resident of Peoria Community of Bethel in Watauga County, NC.) was received in Heaven on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born October 14, 1938 in Watauga County to the late Wade Leroy Greene and Sarah Adelaid McGuire Greene. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Dora Lee Glenn; her son, Denver Carroll Colvard; and her daughter, Deborah Gail Huffman.
She retired after twenty plus years of working in the rough end department of Century Furniture. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church in Vilas, NC.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her son, Darrell Colvard of the home; daughters, Donna Riley of Hickory, Dawn Hatley (Nicole Sain) of Hickory, Diane Whisnant (Jerry) of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Sabra Huffman (Robert), Misty Sumner (Del), Kenneth Reid (Shanta), Ambert Tolbert (Steven), Matthew Riley, Christopher Riley (Jessica), Tara Pennell, Dylan Whisnant (Savannah), and Emily Whisnant Beard (Seth); 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many extended family members.
Funeral Service for Mary will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jerry Whisnant.
Family will receive friends one-hour prior to funeral service.
Interment to follow at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Lewis family.
