Mary Belle "Tanny" Campbell Lawrence, age 86, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Lawrence was a homemaker and farmed alongside her husband for many years. She was also known as "Tanny" by many and was given the name by her grandchildren. She loved watching baseball and basketball on TV. The true pleasure she received was watching her great-grand girls Katie, Julie and Presli play the sports they each love.
The daughter of the late Raymond Kaskie Campbell and Addie Muriel Horton Campbell, she was born October 25, 1933 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Willa Jean Sluder and husband Larry of Mountain City, Tennessee, Hilda Sue Matheson and husband Ronald of Mountain City, Tennessee and Diane Wood and husband Marty of Zionville; one brother, Blaine Campbell and wife Jean of Sugar Grove; three sisters, Dorothy Yates and husband Henry of Boone, Nellie Mitchell and husband Billy "Buddy" of Zionville and Sarah "Frankie" Miller and husband Jim of Zionville; two grandsons, Jeff Beach and wife Breanne of Zionville, and Chad Matheson and wife Amanda of Boone; one granddaughter, Deray Wood of Blowing Rock and four great-grandchildren, Julie Matheson and Katie Matheson, Presli Wood and Abel Wood; and one sister-in-law, Joan Campbell of Zionville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Lloyd Lawrence; two sisters, Katherine Campbell and Gladys Adams; and three brothers, Tommy, Willard and David "Red" Campbell.
Funeral services for Mary Belle Campbell Lawrence will be conducted at 7:00 o'clock on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor David Lunceford will officiate. Interment will be held Friday, at 11:00 o'clock at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00, prior to the service, Thursday evening at the chapel.
At other times the family will be at the residence, 991 Tater Hill Road, Zionville.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698 or to Union Baptist Church, 802 North Fork Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lawrence family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
